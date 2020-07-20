‘White Boy’ Rick Wershe released from prison after 32 years

DETROIT – “White Boy” Rick Wershe, imprisoned for selling drugs as a teenager more than 30 years ago, was released Monday.

He walked out under a sheet and got into a BMW.

Attorney Ralph Musilli has fought for Wershe’s freedom for years.

“It’s about time,” Musilli said. “(His) life went by in prison -- 18 to 51 (years old).”

Wershe was in eighth grade when he started leading federal officials to Detroit drug kingpins, which also led to dirty Detroit police. He got started as an informant through is father’s dealings.

Wershe got paid for his information. When officials didn’t need him anymore, he sold drugs and became known as “White Boy Rick.”

He got caught dealing drugs and was sentenced to life in prison, but after 30 years, he was released.

Wershe spent additional time in a Florida prison for committing felonies behind bars. The crimes were linked to a car theft ring, officials said.

As of Monday, Wershe is officially free.

Former FBI agent John Anthony told Local 4 that Wershe helped expose police corruption and got a raw deal.

