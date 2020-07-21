Investigation underway after Pontiac man shot twice, robbed

PONTIAC, Mich. – Deputies were sent to St. Joseph Hospital on Monday after receiving a report of a gunshot victim with wounds in his lower extremities.

The victim told officials he was walking in the area of Sanford and Wall Street when a vehicle drove past him and stopped at the intersection. He said a passenger jumped out with a gun and demanded he get on the ground.

The victim told officials he refused to get on the ground and was shot twice in the leg by the suspect. The victim said the shooter stole $82 from him before jumping back into the vehicle.

The victim did not a give a description of the suspect. The investigation is ongoing.

