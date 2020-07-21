Judge rules all Detroit summer school students must be tested for COVID-19

DETROIT – Activists have been trying to stop students and teachers from attending in-person summer school in Detroit.

On Tuesday, judge Arthur Tarnow ruled that all summer school students must be tested for coronavirus (COVID-19) in the next two days in order for classes to continue.

That ruling comes amid a lawsuit against the district that was filed by the group By Any Means Necessary (BAMN). The ruling means that 630 students need to get tested for coronavirus in two days.

Tuesday marked day 6 of protests at the bus terminal for Detroit public schools. Teachers and members of the activist group banned together to stop buses from picking up children.

In Detroit, 630 students went back to school for in-person summer school. Protesters argue that it’s not safe for students to attend in-person classes.

The protesters have filed several lawsuits, trying to shut down the schools.

