75ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

National

WATCH LIVE: Florida gov. to address increasing coronavirus (COVID-19) cases

Watch live at noon on Tuesday

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Tags: Florida, Florida Coronavirus, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19, COVID-19 Cases, Coronavirus Surge, Coronavirus Spike, National, News, National News, US Coronavirus, COVID-19 in the US, Ron DeSantis
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis hold a roundtable discussion regarding mental health and COVID-19 at the Tampa Bay Crisis Center on Thursday, July 16, 2020 in Tampa. (Martha Asencio-Rhine/Tampa Bay Times via AP)
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis hold a roundtable discussion regarding mental health and COVID-19 at the Tampa Bay Crisis Center on Thursday, July 16, 2020 in Tampa. (Martha Asencio-Rhine/Tampa Bay Times via AP) (Tampa Bay Times)

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will hold a news briefing at noon on Tuesday to address the state’s rapidly increasing coronavirus (COVID-19) cases.

You can watch the briefing live in the video player below at noon.

Florida has been experiencing one of the most significant spikes in COVID-19 cases in the country over the last few weeks.

The state is reporting an increase of nearly 78,000 COVID-19 cases and nearly 800 additional COVID-19 deaths since last week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Florida reported a weekly increase of nearly 76,000 COVID-19 cases between July 6-13. In comparison, the state of Michigan is reporting a total of 74,152 COVID-19 cases as of July 20.

READ: COVID-19 in the US: Tracking states with the most cases, deaths on July 21

The state of Florida reported the country’s highest daily increase of COVID-19 cases on July 12 with 15,299 new cases.

Since the pandemic began in March, 5,072 people have died in Florida of COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins data.

MORE: Pandemic becomes politically fraught for Florida governor

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: