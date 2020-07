CLAWSON, Mich. – Police are asking for help locating a missing 87-year-old woman.

Gloria McRae was last seen on Sunday. She could be driving a tan 2008 Chevrolet Impala. The license plate No. is BNZ383.

Family told police the car has a dent on the driver side front door and fender.

Anyone with information should contact police at 248-524-3588.

