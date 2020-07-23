Questions surround funding as Michigan school districts go to remote-learning

DETROIT – The path to get Michigan children back to school either in-person or remotely continues to become more complicated.

Ann Arbor Public Schools have become the latest to announce it plans to do remote learning.

Detroit Public Schools Community District superintendent Nikolai Vitti said the Michigan legislature has no intention to fund that option or allow it unless it’s done privately.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Return to Learn Task Force focused on face-to-face learning, but how will the schools pay for it?

