$3,000 reward offered for 12-year-old girl’s stolen puppy in Flat Rock

FLAT ROCK, Mich. – Surveillance cameras captured a thief break into a Flat Rock business and steal a Bullmastiff puppy belonging to a 12-year-old girl.

For the past three months, Leah Toth has been helping a breeder in Flat Rock with a new litter of puppies. She developed a bond with one of them and named her Cali. On Leah’s 12th birthday, she found out that Cali had been stolen.

“She worked really hard to get the puppy since March,” said Cinnamon Toth.

Leah only had had Cali for about a month before she was stolen.

“She was so sweet,” Leah said.

In the dead of night Tuesday, a man burnt the lock off of a cage and stole the pup.

“There are no words,” said Eva Benedetti. “The person who stole the dog is heartless.”

Leah was in Florida celebrating her 12th birthday when Cali was taken. The family had left their dog Gus and the pup with Benedetti.

“She takes better care of her dogs than some people take care of their kids,” Toth said.

Every year, Benedetti breeds a litter in her home. She decided to keep Gus and Cali at her Tire Shop on Telegraph Road in Flat Rock, where she has several pet Bullmastiffs. She said the thief must have seen the puppy and cased the place out.

“They watched out front for a good hour,” Benedetti said. “They fed the other dogs and came and took the puppy.”

Benedetti and Leah are hoping Cali will be returned.

“She’s a part of our family,” Toth said. “We want her back.”

The Toth family got back Friday and were supposed to pick up Gus and Cali Saturday. Thankfully, Gus wasn’t hurt and Leah is putting on a brave face.

But this 12-year-old girl is leaving without her new best friend.

“I just want her back,” Leah said.

Benedetti filed a police report with Michigan State Police and is offering a $3,000 reward for Cali’s return.

Surveillance video of the suspect can be seen below.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Michigan State Police Department at 734-242-3500. You can remain anonymous.