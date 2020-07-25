Owner of Jeep set on fire in Macomb County says he doesn’t know what motive could be

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A Macomb County woman is accused of setting a Jeep on fire and Local 4 spoke to the owner of the vehicle.

Sydney Parham, a 26-year-old woman from Fraser, was charged with arson in connection to the Wednesday Harrison Township vehicle fire.

According to authorities, Macomb County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at about 8 a.m. to the San Remo Villa Apartment complex on Union Lake Road on reports of a vehicle fire.

Police said the investigation revealed no one went near the Jeep during the time of the fire other than a woman believed to be Parham, who matched the description given by witnesses and what was seen on video recorded from the scene.

Naya Ashford lives in the San Remo Villa Apartment complex and saw the video on social media. She didn’t realize the incident happened right outside.

Ashford’s car only had an ash mark, but not everyone else in the parking lot was as lucky. The flames melted two cars. The Jeep was only 3 months old.

Avery Stevenson shared the video he took when he went to the impound lot to see what was left of his Jeep. He didn’t want to go on camera, but he did say he knows the suspect.

He said she was not his girlfriend. He said he’s not sure what the motive could be.

