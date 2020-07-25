Portion of Westland remains under boil water advisory

WESTLAND, Mich. – Because of a loss of pressure in parts of the Westland water supply, a portion of the city is under a boil water advisory.

The boil advisory was issued Thursday after a loss of pressure was in the Cherry Hill to Michigan Avenue and Henry Ruff to Venoy areas. It’s possible that bacterial contamination may have occurred in the water system.

According to Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) officials, the first round of tests taken have come back clear. While these results are an indication that there is nothing wrong with the water, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy requires the boil water advisory remain in effect until a second round of testing returns clear.

The second round of test results will be returned on Sunday and upon a second clear result, GLWA will lift the boil water advisory.

Friday morning update: Officials say water has been restored to most of the area as of 10 a.m. The boil water advisory will remain in effect until it is canceled by the Great Lakes Water Authority.

What to do

Don’t drink the water without boiling it first.

Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute and then let it cool before using it. Or use bottled water.

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and preparing food.

Keep using boiled or bottled water until further notice.

What happened?

Officials said there was a loss of pressure in the water distribution system caused by an error made by Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) field service crews during pressure reducing valve replacement maintenance on Thursday.

The boil water advisory is expected to be resolved within 48 hours after water has been restored.

