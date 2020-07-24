Portion of Westland under boil water advisory

WESTLAND, Mich. – Because of a loss of pressure in parts of the Westland water supply, a portion of the city is under a boil water advisory.

The loss of pressure was in the Cherry Hill to Michigan Avenue and Henry Ruff to Venoy areas. It’s possible that bacterial contamination may have occurred in the water system.

What to do

Don’t drink the water without boiling it first.

Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute and then let it cool before using it. Or use bottled water.

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and preparing food.

Keep using boiled or bottled water until further notice.

What happened?

Officials said there was a loss of pressure in the water distribution system caused by an error made by Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) field service crews during pressure reducing valve replacement maintenance on Thursday.

The boil water advisory is expected to be resolved within 48 hours after water has been restored.

