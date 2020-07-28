Detroit public schools, protesters head back to court over COVID-19 testing decision

DETROIT – Monday marks the start of a new week for summer school students at Detroit public schools.

A judge ordered that all students get tested for coronavirus (COVID-19). Students who haven’t been tested, or are awaiting results have been told to stay home.

So far, 359 students have been tested and three have tested positive. Parents of the students are being notified to self-quarantine for 14 days and to monitor for symptoms.

People have been protesting the return to the classroom and there’s no sign of them letting up. Protesters said they’re going to keep going until summer school ends, and until Aug. 6 if they have to.

On Monday, the protest moved from the bus yard to the school yard. Teachers and parents are members of the activist group, “By Any Means Necessary.”

Protesters and the administration for Detroit public schools are in a legal battle. The administration is trying to keep the school open.

This weekend, BAM filed more court documents claiming that the district is playing a game of word distortion by not having all 600 summer school students tested for COVID-19 as required.

