3 Detroit summer school students test positive for COVID-19

DETROIT – Officials said three students attending summer school in Detroit have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

Detroit Public Schools Community District partnered with the Detroit Health Department to have students who are attending face-to-face summer school tested for COVID-19.

The tests were ordered on Tuesday, after a judge ruled that summer classes could only continue if every student attending was tested for the virus.

“If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever and symptoms, such as cough or difficulty breathing, contact the Detroit Health Department at 313-876-4000. Residents are advised to continue washing their hands, practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering and avoiding crowds,” Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair said.

So far, 359 kids were tested and three have tested positive. Parents of the students are being notified to self-quarantine for 14 days and to monitor for symptoms.

The students who tested positive will continue classes online. The school is working to clean and disinfect the school and the school bus.

“Again we would like to thank the Detroit Health Department for working with us to provide rapid testing to students and families who chose the option of face-to-face summer school. We are committed to transparency and upholding the guidelines outlined by health authorities and the Center for Disease and Prevention. We will continue to work closely with the Detroit Health Department as we complete summer school and prepare to re-open in the fall. Our priority is to meet the needs of our families as we navigate this pandemic,” said Nikolai Vitti, superintendent, Detroit Public Schools Community District.

