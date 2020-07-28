FIVE15 purchases Pronto! Restaurant and Video Bar in Royal Oak

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – FIVE15 has purchased neighboring Pronto! Restaurant and Video Bar and plans to add a full-service kitchen, full bar, and dining area for table service.

The purchase of the liquor license was approved at the Royal Oak City Commission meeting on Monday, July 27.

Five 15′s owners intend to make updates to the decor and building, including the outdoor patio space. The Drag Queen Bingo host will keep the Pronto name.

The business footprint will include the entire ground floor of the building located at 600 S. Washington Avenue, approximately 10,000 square feet of space, which will include a full kitchen, dining area for table service, full service bar, added show space, plus a 2,000 square foot outdoor patio space.

“Over the next 18 months it is our plan to give the property a facelift inside and out and add some themed creative culinary charisma to our destination,” said Gary Baglio, one of the owners. “Our immediate plan is to take advantage of the enormous outdoor space at the property moving some of our programming and service outdoors, weather permitting, in an effort to give our guests an additional layer of comfort in light of the COVID-19 challenges.”

MORE: Local news coverage