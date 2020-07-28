82ºF

Health officials identify Greektown as COVID-19 ‘hot spot’ in Detroit

Gov. Whitmer urges people to wear masks

Shawn Ley, Reporter

DETROIT – One of the most powerful weapons against coronavirus (COVID-19) is knowing where it’s being spread.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Michigan rose to 79,176 as of Tuesday, including 6,170 deaths, state officials reported.

Detroit’s top health officials have identified Greektown as a major hot spot for spreading the virus.

READ: Over 70 coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreaks recorded in Michigan in last week, health officials say

Chief public health officer Denise Fair said the latest numbers of who is testing positive should get everyone’s attention. The majority of new cases are being found in people between the ages of 20 and 29.

Fair said she’s seeing many people not socially distancing while in Greektown and not wearing masks. Or, if they do have a mask on, they’re not wearing it right.

