86ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Local News

Henry Ford brings fight to find COVID-19 vaccine to Michigan

Health system looking for volunteers

Kimberly Gill, Anchor

Tags: Henry Ford Health Systems, Henry Ford, News, Local, Local News, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Vaccine, Moderna, Coronavirus Vaccine, Study, Vaccine Study, COVID-19 Vaccine, Coronavirus Vaccine Study

DETROIT – On Tuesday, Henry Ford Health System announced it is bringing the fight to find a coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine to Michigan.

Henry Ford has been selected as one of the 89 testing sites nationwide for the Moderna Vaccine. Henry Ford is the only site in Michigan. They’re hoping to enroll thousands of local volunteers. Click here to learn more about volunteering.

Volunteers must be 18 years old or older, not pregnant and not suffering from an immune-compromising condition. Henry Ford hopes to enroll a diverse group of volunteers.

Study participants will have a 50/50 chance of receiving the actual vaccine and will be followed up for two years.

READ MORE: Henry Ford Health System seeks volunteers for Moderna COVID-19 vaccine study

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: