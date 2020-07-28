Henry Ford brings fight to find COVID-19 vaccine to Michigan

DETROIT – On Tuesday, Henry Ford Health System announced it is bringing the fight to find a coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine to Michigan.

Henry Ford has been selected as one of the 89 testing sites nationwide for the Moderna Vaccine. Henry Ford is the only site in Michigan. They’re hoping to enroll thousands of local volunteers. Click here to learn more about volunteering.

Volunteers must be 18 years old or older, not pregnant and not suffering from an immune-compromising condition. Henry Ford hopes to enroll a diverse group of volunteers.

Study participants will have a 50/50 chance of receiving the actual vaccine and will be followed up for two years.

