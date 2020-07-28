Michigan Gov. Whitmer reminds residents to wear masks in public to help stop spread of COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is pleading for all Michigan residents to stay the course and wear a mask when in public.

As of Monday, the number of confirmed of coronavirus in Michigan had risen to 78,507, including 6,154 deaths, state officials reported.

Whitmer was at a press conference on Tuesday and she hinted at a timeline for a decision about reopening schools and in-person learning.

Metro Detroit is in phase 4 of reopening, which means classes can either be inside or outside of school buildings. If Metro Detroit falls back to phase 3, classes will only be allowed online. If we step forward to phase 5, things loosen up more.

Whitmer didn’t want to weigh in just yet on what the school situation will look like on Labor Day because there is no easy answer. She said it is all about wearing masks and slowing the spread of COVID-19.

Parents are concerned and on edge -- some, like the group By Any Means Necessary, want schools closed.

Whitmer said no matter what happens for the first day of school -- the state will be short on cash. She is calling on President Donald Trump and Congress to come up with more funding to make sure Michigan’s schools and economic future gets a financial lift.