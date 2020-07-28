Recovered from COVID-19? The Red Cross needs survivors to donate plasma

DETROIT – The coronavirus fight isn’t 100 percent over just yet and there are concerns involving a tool that can help save lives.

There are more than 57,000 people that have recovered from coronavirus and Local 4′s Evrod Cassimy is one of them. In May, he donated his plasma to help people fight this virus and potentially save lives but now there’s a serious shortage of plasma to keep the coronavirus fight going.

“We’ve had over 10,000 individuals donate convalescent plasma which has allowed us to distribute over 20,000 convalescent plasma units nationwide,” said Red Cross spokesman Todd Kulman.

The Red Cross is reporting an emergency shortage. They’re donating plasma to patients in need faster than donations are coming in and now they need your help.

"We are asking those individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 to schedule an appointment to donate convalescent plasma," said Kulman. "Some information is suggesting that convalescent plasma could help some coronavirus patients especially those who are seriously ill. They have antibodies that might help fight the infection."

Donating is pretty straightforward.

“That’s a long time to have a needle in your arm,” said Cassimy. “That’s what I’m concerned about.”

But it took less than two hours from start to finish.

“Overall it was a good experience,” he said.

“We do have some folks who are a little bit squeamish about making a blood donation or plasma donation,” said Kulman. “Those who are afraid of needles that sort of thing but I can assure you and Evrod, you told your story as well, you were a little nervous about making that but our trained collection staff made you feel very welcome and content making that donation.”

The plasma shortage is due to an increase in cases across the country. Each donor can help three patients recover.

If you have recovered and would like to donate, please visit the Red Cross website.

As an incentive to donate, the Red Cross is offering $5 Amazon gift cards as a thank you.

