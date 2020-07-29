Michigan Gov. Whitmer orders bars to close for indoor service, will allow casinos to reopen

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-160 and Executive Order 2020-161, amending Michigan’s Safe Start Order and issuing revised workplace safeguards amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Starting on July 31, statewide indoor gatherings will be limited to 10 people and bars will be closed for indoor service across the state. That includes in Regions 6 and 8.

July 29, 2020 -- Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 80,172; Death toll now at 6,172

“As we see COVID-19 cases continue to rise, Michiganders cannot afford to drop our guard. We must take every step possible to saave lives, protect the brave men and women on the front lines, and avoid overwhelming our healthcare system while we continue to combat COVID-19,” Whitmer said. “After seeing a resurgence in cases connected to social gatherings across the state, we must further limit gatherings for the health of our community and economy. By taking these strong actions, we will be better positioned to get our children back into classrooms and avoid a potentially devastating second wave.”

An outbreak at a Lansing bar resulted in 187 infections and more than 50 cases have been linked to a house party in Saline. A sandbar party at Torch Lake over the Fourth of July weekend led to at least 43 confirmed cases.

Under the order, outdoor gatherings are limited to 100. The outdoor gathering limits will remain at 250 in Regions 6 and 8.

Executive Order 2020-160 also orders that bars in every region, including those in regions 6 and 8, must close for indoor service if they earn more than 70% of their gross receipts from sales of alcoholic beverages.

Detroit casinos will be allowed to open on Aug. 5. Their occupancy will be limited to 15 percent capacity. Casinos will also be required to conduct a daily entry screening protocol for customers and employees.

