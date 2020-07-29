Southgate banquet hall listed as COVID-19 exposure site

SOUTHGATE, Mich. – A popular downriver banquet hall is the latest business singled out as a COVID-19 hot spot.

The Wayne County Public Health Division announced Wednesday it has confirmed a total of five cases of COVID-19 linked to a wedding reception held on Saturday, July 18, at Crystal Gardens Banquet Hall in Southgate.

As of Wednesday, there are five women -- ranging in age from 22 to 55 --who attended the wedding on July 18. One had to be hospitalized.

The Wayne County Public Health Division claims the wedding illegally and improperly had in attendance more than 100 people.

On June 1, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued Executive Order 2020-110 outlining rules on gatherings, performances and events. This order limits attendance to no more than 10 people indoors and 100 people outdoors in this region of the state.

Local 4 received a phone call from a spokesperson Wednesday afternoon, saying the wedding only went three hours. There was no partying or dancing and social distancing was enforced.

The ownership said it sees no difference between what it did that Saturday than what goes on in restaurants all across Michigan.

Attendees of the reception at the Crystal Gardens are encouraged to call the Wayne County Health Division at 734-727-7078 to report their contacts, get tested by a healthcare provider as soon as possible, and self-quarantine at home as directed.