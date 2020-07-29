Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden says VP pick coming soon, talks Detroit protests

TROY, Mich. – The presumptive Democratic nominee for president Joe Biden sat down for a one-on-one interview with Local 4 on Tuesday to discuss a variety of topics.

Local 4 asked him if it’s accurate that Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is no longer in the mix when it comes to picking a vice president.

“No, I have not narrowed that list. Look, your governor is, she’s really capable, she’s really capable of doing virtually anything,” Biden said.

Biden did confirm that he will be announcing his vice president pick next week.

In her coronavirus briefing on Tuesday, Whitmer asked for the federal government to issue a national mask mandate.

“I know it helps. I think it matters a great deal, there is overwhelming proof it is of significant value in reducing the transmission of the virus,” Biden said.

He spoke to Local 4 about civil unrest around the country and why Detroit hasn’t seen burning and looting or ongoing problems like in Portland.

“Well, first of all, you’ve got a hell of a good mayor and you’ve got a great chief of police, number one,” Biden said. “Number two, local police are able to take care of the problems they have in their states. What in fact has happened, the president has exacerbated the problem.”