Rockwood Police Department: Shelter in place or evacuate due to chemical fire

ROCKWOOD, Mich. – Officials are urging residents in Rockwood to evacuate or shelter in place due to a fire Wednesday.

The Rockwood Fire Department is battling a fire on Huron River Drive. People are urged to avoid the area.

The fire is at an R.J. Marshall Company building. Multiple fire departments are on the scene.

Residents that live on Huron River Drive -- between Lamont Street and Truman Road -- are being advised to evacuate the area.

Monroe County officials are contacting residents in the area, recommending that they shelter in place or evacuate if they live within one mile of the fire.

The Rockwood Community Center, located at 32001 Fort Street, is open and is accepting residents who need a place to go.

One fire fighter has been taken to the hospital to be treated for heat exhaustion, but no other injuries have been reported so far.

HAZMAT teams have been testing the air quality.