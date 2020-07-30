Rockwood shelter-in-place lifted following chemical fire

ROCKWOOD, Mich. – The Rockwood Police Department announced Thursday morning that residents can resume normal activity after a shelter-in-place order was issued Wednesday night amid a chemical fire.

Police shared in a Facebook post that Huron River Drive is open to regular traffic and residents can open windows and use air conditioning again.

Rockford residents living on Huron River Drive between Lamont Street and Truman Road were advised to shelter in place or evacuate the city on Wednesday evening after the R.J. Marshall Company building caught fire.

Officials say the fire department responded to a report of an explosion, but are unsure what caused the fire as of Wednesday.

One fire fighter was taken to a hospital to be treated for heat exhaustion, but no other injuries were reported.

HAZMAT teams were on the scene on Wednesday to test the air quality.

