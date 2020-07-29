Watch live: Detroit mayor, Pistons announce new COVID-19 safe programming at parks

DETROIT – Mayor Mike Duggan and the Detroit Pistons will share details on five city parks that will host socially-distanced and safe daily programming and activities geared towards everyone from families and youth, to adults and seniors, according to the mayor’s office.

“The program is the result of an enhanced partnership with the Detroit Pistons, William Davidson Foundation, the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation and Biederman Redevelopment Ventures (BRV),” reads a statement from Duggan’s office. “The Mayor will also provide Detroiters with new deadline information on completing the Homeowners Property Tax Assistance Program (HPTAP) application. Representatives from DTE Energy will join the briefing to provide information on how residents can access assistance if behind on DTE utility payments.”