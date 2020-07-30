MOCAD fires executive director, reaffirms ‘commitment to diversity and inclusivity'

DETROIT – The Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit (MOCAD) fired executive director Elysia Borowy-Reeder this week, MOCAD announced Wednesday.

“With this action, the Board of Directors seeks to reaffirm its commitment to diversity and inclusivity within the institution and the community,” a representative for the organization said.

“The Board of Directors is committed to implementing concrete actions and initiatives to deliver on its mission of being an equitable arts institution that reflects the values of the community. This corrective action realigns the museum with the mission of its founders, to present art that contextualizes, interprets, educates and expands culture, pushing our awareness of the contemporary experience to new horizons.”

A statement from MOCAD Board of Directors on MOCAD’s website:

“The Board of the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit (MOCAD) is taking the concerns being raised by the community seriously. We are committed to taking every measure possible to ensure our employees, artists and the broader community enjoy a creative working environment that is respectful and inclusive. We have engaged an independent third party to conduct an investigation into these complaints and have established a confidential email and toll-free telephone hotline to field any further information individuals wish to provide. It is critical for us to understand as much as possible about what has happened. This will be a swift investigation and as more details become available, additional information may be shared. During this time our Executive Director is on leave-of-absence from MOCAD. Once the investigation is complete a plan of action will be formulated. Suggestions that have been made for changes in how we operate will be carefully considered as part of that plan.

In these very difficult times, MOCAD continues to be an open forum and an inclusive institution that celebrates the arts as a means for growth and healing. We have zero tolerance for harassment, discrimination or abuse in any form. MOCAD’s responsibilities to the community do not begin at the door. These are days of tremendous change. We have always supported the most creative and diverse visions and we will continue to support artists from all disciplines who see the best way forward into the future for our community, the nation and world. This is our mission.”