79ºF

Local News

New data shows who thieves are targeting, how much has been taken

More than 140,000 complaints have been filed with the FTC nationally since March

Hank Winchester, Consumer Investigative Reporter

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Tags: Help Me Hank, News, Local news, Michigan, Scams, Scam Alert, Coronavirus, Federal Trade Commission, Crime

DETROIT – New numbers paint a disturbing picture of who is being targeted, and how much thieves are stealing.

There have been 2,736 complaints filed in Michigan with the Federal Trade Commission since March -- a 117% increase since the beginning of the pandemic.

There’s been $2.66 million in losses, averaging about $248 per victim.

California, Florida and New York have filed the most complaints.

Nationally, 144,727 complaints have been filed with the FTC since March, with $93 million total in loses.

The most common scams include price gouging, undelivered goods, free groceries scams, identity theft, email and text scams and robocall scams.

RELATED: New COVID-19 scams to watch out for

If you have been contacted by someone impersonating a government official, file a complaint with the FTC on its official website or by calling 877-FTC-Help.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: