New data shows who thieves are targeting, how much has been taken

DETROIT – New numbers paint a disturbing picture of who is being targeted, and how much thieves are stealing.

There have been 2,736 complaints filed in Michigan with the Federal Trade Commission since March -- a 117% increase since the beginning of the pandemic.

There’s been $2.66 million in losses, averaging about $248 per victim.

California, Florida and New York have filed the most complaints.

Nationally, 144,727 complaints have been filed with the FTC since March, with $93 million total in loses.

The most common scams include price gouging, undelivered goods, free groceries scams, identity theft, email and text scams and robocall scams.

If you have been contacted by someone impersonating a government official, file a complaint with the FTC on its official website or by calling 877-FTC-Help.