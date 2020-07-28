Michigan’s Attorney General urges public to report stores that are price gouging amid COVID-19 pandemic

LANSING, Mich. – Price gouging during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has been a huge problem and Michigan’s Attorney General is investigating.

Dana Nessel is sharing a new warning with consumers and asking for their help.

Price gouging has been a problem from products like masks to cleaning products and it’s happening all over the state. Retailers mark up prices, hoping to profit during the pandemic.

Nessel has a team in place investigating those who are working to take advantage of consumers and she wants the public to help report price gouging.

Earlier this year, Nessel’s team went after big box retailer Menards for allegedly raising prices. Now, the concern is shifting to locally owned convenience and hardware stores. Some that may be raising prices on everything from hand sanitizer to cleaning products.

Click here to file a complaint through the consumer complaint form.