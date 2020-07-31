10 coronavirus cases linked to wedding reception at Southgate banquet hall

SOUTHGATE, Mich. – A total of 10 coronavirus cases are linked to Crystal Gardens Banquet Hall in Southgate, Wayne County spokesman, Mike McElrath, confirmed Friday.

The Wayne County Public Health Division announced Wednesday a total of five cases of the coronavirus were linked to the wedding reception held July 18 at the banquet hall.

DETAILS: Southgate banquet hall listed as COVID-19 exposure site

As of Wednesday, there were five women ranging in age from 22 to 55 who attended the wedding on July 18. One had to be hospitalized.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 81,621 as of Friday, including 6,199 deaths, state officials report.

Friday’s update includes 734 new cases and 8 additional deaths.

Attendees of the reception are encouraged to call the Wayne County Health Division at 734-727-7078 to report their contacts, get tested by a healthcare provider as soon as possible, and self-quarantine at home.