Detroit police looking for missing 66-year-old man who has dementia

DETROIT – Police are looking for Kenneth Thornton, 66.

Thornton was last seen on Thursday at 6 p.m. when he left his residence in the 1300 block of Chene. He hasn’t been seen since.

Thornton is described as being 5′9′‘, 145 lbs with a dark complexion, short black hair and false teeth. He was last seen wearing a royal blue baseball cap, a mask that has money symbols on it, and a black and grey t-shirt.

He also had a shirt with a red collar on it that says “BY ANY,” black jeans and grey Nike shoes. Police said he has been diagnosed with dementia.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police 7th Precinct at 596-5740, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

Click here for more missing person reports