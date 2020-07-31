Eastern Michigan graduate charged with 9 counts of sexual assault

YPSILANTI, Mich. – An Eastern Michigan University graduate is facing nine counts of of sexual assault dating back to when he was a student in 2015.

Prosecutors claim 23-year-old Dustin Michael Durbin assaulted at least eight different women at the Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity house and believe more victims could be out there.

Durbin majored in Criminal Justice at EMU. Washtenaw County Prosecutor John Vella said the alleged assaults happened between November 2015 and May 2019. The alleged victims were all EMU students.

“He contacted numerous victims afterward and tried to get them not report it,” Vella said. “He told them he was going to become a police officer along with trying to dissuade them from reporting.”

His attorney argued Durbin does not have a criminal history, has a lot of family in Michigan and wanted to become a police officer.

“There are no victims, only alleged victims,” said attorney David Goldstein. “My client is presumed innocent.”

Police said a young woman came forward in June and other victims quickly followed suit. They believe more victims could be out there. Anyone who has been a victim of sexual violence is urged to contact the Ypsilanti Police Department at 734-368-8784 or 734-368-8776.

Durbin was arraigned on nine counts of criminal sexual conduct Friday. His bond was set $150,000/10%.

“We believe there is a strong likelihood of conviction,” Vella said. “He’s a a flight risk and a danger to the community.”

