Why it’s important to make sure your child keeps their cellphone clean

DETROIT – Tablets and cellphones get handled everyday and can get extremely dirty and covered in germs.

With coronavirus (COVID-19) spreading, it’s more important than ever to make sure phones and tablets are cleaned regularly.

July 30, 2020 -- Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 81,621; Death toll now at 6,199

Could your child’s iPhone or iPad be dirtier than parts of your bathroom? Some experts say “yes.” Because of COVID-19, that’s more concerning than ever.

Between FaceTime and Zoom, or even just your home computer keyboard -- children are using more gadgets than ever right now. Experts said if multiple people are using devices pathogens can spread more easily.

Chris Barrow is an expert on tech gadgets and cleanliness. He said the dirtiest thing most kids touch on any given day is their cell phone.

“Ninety four percent of phones that they tested had on it some kind of bacteria or virus,” Barrow said. “One out of every five of those phones had fecal matter on it. So, poop, on your phone.”

Barrow said studies show most of us touch our cell phones up to 2,500 times a day. For kids that number doubles to more than 5,000 times a day.

So, on top of washing your hands, not touching your face and staying six feet apart -- Barrow said parents need to make sure their kids are keeping their gadgets clean.

Barrow said you should always check with the manufacturer about how to clean the device properly.

