Detroit police looking for missing 32-year-old man

DETROIT – Police are asking for help locating a missing person.

Brendan Fling, 32, was last seen on Tuesday at 11 p.m. He left his residence in the 15400 block of 14th Street and hasn’t been seen or heard from since, according to police.

Fling is described as being 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has long hair and has a missing front tooth. He was last seen wearing a blue tank top, blue jean shorts and white Air Jordan shoes.

Police said Fling has a mental illness.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police 12th Precinct at 596-1240, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.