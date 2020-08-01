Metro Detroit weather: Showers and thunderstorms possible this weekend

DETROIT – From Saturday night through Tuesday morning, expect multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms.

How much rain is still in question. The main system will be bringing in quite a bit of moisture. But it looks like the heaviest rain will stay east of us in southern Ontario. East side locations may see more than an inch over that stretch, with West Zoners seeing the least.

Temperatures will be trending cooler into next week, but both Saturday and Sunday will feature humidity firmly in the muggy range.

Have a great weekend!

