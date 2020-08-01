Some Beaumont employees fall victim to phishing scam, potentially exposing patient information

DETROIT – Some Beaumont employees fell victim to a phishing scam via email, which potentially exposed some patient information.

“The privacy and security of the personal information we maintain is of the utmost importance to Beaumont Health. We are writing to inform you of a recent data security incident that we identified and addressed that may have involved some of your information,” Beaumont said in a letter released to a patient.

READ: What the potential Beaumont-Advocate Aurora merger could mean for patients, employees

Beaumont said its employees were targeted by an email phishing campaign that resulted in a “limited number of employees receiving a suspicious email containing a malicious link.”

According to the letter, a small number of employees fell victim to the scam. That meant an unauthorized individual gained access to those employees’ email accounts. Beaumont has disabled those accounts and required mandatory password resets.

“There is no evidence that the purpose of the phishing campaign was to obtain patient information and we have no evidence that any information was actually acquired or used by the unauthorized individual. However, we are providing notice out of an abundance of caution,” Beaumont said.

READ: More local news coverage