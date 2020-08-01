Woman killed when her SUV is struck by stolen vehicle on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – A 33-year-old woman was killed Saturday afternoon her vehicle was struck by a stolen car on Detroit’s east side.

According to police, the crash happened at about 4:45 p.m. on Chalmers Street, near Gratiot Avenue and Seven Mile Road.

The two vehicles were totaled.

Police said an 18-year-old man was driving a stolen Dodge Challenger that struck a Chevrolet Trailblazer at a high rate of speed. There were three children in the Trailblazer between the ages of 5 and 12 who were taken to a hospital. They are expected to be OK.

The driver of the Challenger is in police custody at a Detroit hospital.

More: Detroit crime news