Woman and baby safe after barricaded gunman situation on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – A barricaded gunman situation has ended early Tuesday morning following an intense standoff with Detroit police.

It happened on Stoepel Street near Elmhurst.

Police said a man and woman got into an argument when the man armed himself with a shotgun. That’s when police were called to the home.

When officers knocked on the door, one shot was fired. It’s unclear if that shot was fired at officers.

Officers then took cover and the man walked outside of the home and fired another shot into the yard before going back into the home.

Police were able to eventually get the man to surrender. A one month old baby was also inside the home at the time of the incident. No one was hurt.

The man is in custody. An investigation is underway now.

Stay with Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit for updates.