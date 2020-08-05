Oakland County deputies search for endangered missing Rochester Hills teen

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a Rochester Hills teenager, labeled as “endangered missing,” who left her home after a disagreement with family.

Zhanna Nicole Dilisio, 17, is described as 5-feet-7-inches tall, 120 pounds has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black sweater or hooded sweatshirt, black tube top and black leggings. She also had a tie-dyed backpack and is known to visit the Lake Orion area.

Deputies said the teen has a valid mental health petition.

Anyone with information is advised to call Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK UP. This is a $1,000 reward and callers will remain anonymous.