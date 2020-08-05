Senior program participants tie the knot in Sterling Heights

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – The PACE facility in Sterling Heights is not your typical wedding venue. In fact, the people who work here would tell you this is a first.

The couple about to get married? Two people who met at PACE about a year ago, but in reality, had an encounter back in 1965. She was a nurse tech at a Detroit hospital, he was a patient.

“She was wearing all white dress with white stockings,” John Holland remembered about the couple’s first meeting.

“He was watching me like a hawk,” Mary Wood remembered.

“She was pretty neat,” Holland added.

Fast forward to 2019, Holland recognized Wood in the PACE facility. They got to talking and haven’t really stopped since.

“We just get along really well,” Wood said.

Pretty soon after their meeting, these two crazy kids decided to tie the knot. A pandemic was not going to stop them. Their guests were those who work at the center, the best man was John’s nurse Antoine. Mary’s maid of honor was her social worker.

Once the ceremony was over, John danced down the aisle knowing fate intervened in the best way. He couldn’t be happier to spend the rest of his life with Mary. His new bride couldn’t agree more.

PACE (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) is a unique health plan and care provider, committed to keeping low-income aging adults with challenging healthcare conditions in their home, by caring for their medical, physical and social needs. PACE Southeast Michigan has five centers located in Dearborn, Sterling Heights, Eastpointe, Southfield, Downtown Detroit (Rivertown). We serve over 1,200 seniors through Metro Detroit with the goal of keeping them safe, independent, and in the community.