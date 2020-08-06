Michigan Chronicle to host third “Pancakes & Politics” forum Thursday morning

The third forum of this year’s 15th annual “Pancakes & Politics” event sponsored by the Michigan Chronicle will be held the morning of Thursday August 6th.

This year’s main event was held in early March before the coronavirus pandemic.

The forum starts with opening remarks at 7:50 a.m. and the program will start promptly at 8 a.m.

It will focus on social justice and corporate accountability.

Panelists include:

Reverend Dr. Wendell Anthony - President of the Detroit Branch NAACP

Jeffrey Lambert - CEO of Lambert and Company

Kelley Root - Executive Editor of Crain’s Detroit Business

Gary Torgow - Executive Chairman TCF Financial Corporation

Carla Walker-Miller - Founder & CEO of Walker-Miller Energy Services

You can watch the event on the Michigan Chronicle website by clicking here.

You can also watch on Facebook by clicking here.