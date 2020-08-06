Multiple home invasions appear to target elderly residents in Troy, police say

TROY, Mich. – Police are investigating a string of home invasions on Wednesday that appear to target elderly victims.

Troy police say that two home invasions and one attempted home invasion occurred on Wednesday afternoon.

The first home invasion occurred at about 12:53 p.m. in the 2300 block of Chesapeake Court.

Police say the homeowner, 91, allowed a man and woman to enter her home after they had knocked on the door and requested access to the water meter or electrical hookup. The pair were reportedly wearing reflective vests.

The homeowner later found the man in the bedroom and going through a jewelry box, police said. The homeowner confronted the man and the pair left without taking anything.

The second home invasion occurred at 1:16 p.m. in the 1400 block of Key West Drive.

The homeowner, 76, was also approached by a man and woman requesting to enter the home and check the water, police said. The man reportedly stole a small safe containing jewelry and savings bonds while the woman distracted the homeowner.

An attempted home invasion occurred at 12:36 p.m. in the 1300 block of Boyd Street.

Police say a man in a reflective vest asked the homeowner, 84, about her sinks and attempted to enter the home. The homeowner reportedly refused to let the man enter the house.

Officials say the incidents appear to be related. The suspects have the same description in each of the incidents reported.

The male suspect is described as 40-50 years old and has an olive complexion and dark hair. He was last seen wearing a green reflective vest.

The female suspect is described as 40-50 years old with olive complexion and dark hair.

Police say the pair was seen driving in a light colored sedan, possibly a Chevrolet Cavalier.

A video of the vehicle in question can be seen below.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Troy Police Department at 248-524-3477.

First home invasion location:

Second home invasion location:

Attempted home invasion location:

