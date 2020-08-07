2 Detroit men charged with first-degree murder in shooting death of 31-year-old

DETROIT – Two Detroit men have been charged with first-degree murder in the July shooting death of a 31-year-old Detroit man, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday.

Matthew Lamar Williams-Brockman, 24, was also charged with felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of felony firearm. Devonte Dalvin Kenney, 22, has also been charged with assault with intent to murder, felon in possession of a firearm and three counts of felony firearm.

Detroit police responded to a shooting at about 1:46 a.m., July 28, at a home in the 16200 block of Cheyenne Street. Officers discovered a bicycle in the driveway and found the victim’s body in the backyard.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Brockman and Kenney allegedly followed the victim before shooting him.

Brockman and Kenney were arraigned on Thursday in the 36th District Court. Their next hearings are scheduled for Aug. 13 and then Aug. 20.