Cadillac debuts LYRIQ show car, a fully electric crossover vehicle

DETROIT – Cadillac is diving into the world of electric cars with its debut of the LYRIQ show car, a full electric luxury crossover vehicle.

“Led by LYRIQ, Cadillac will redefine American luxury over the next decade with a new portfolio of transformative EVs,” said Steve Carlisle, executive vice president and president, GM North America. “We will deliver experiences that engage the senses, anticipate desires and enable our customers to go on extraordinary journeys.”

The LYRIQ is based on General Motor’s next-generation, modular electric vehicle platform and driven by the Ultium propulsion system

Cadillac said the LYRIQ was designed to offer beyond 300 miles of range on a full charge, based on internal testing.

READ: More automotive coverage

The car will have DC fast charging rates over 150 kilowatts and Level 2 charging rates up to 19 kW2. It will also have rear-wheel drive and performance all-wheel drive configurations

LYRIQ will offer the enhanced version of Super Cruise3, a hands-free driver assistance feature. The vehicle features dual-plane augmented reality-enhanced head-up display and remote self-parking.

“LYRIQ was conceived to make every journey exhilarating and leverages more than a century of innovation to drive the brand into a new era, while rewarding passengers with a more personal, connected and immersive experience,” said Jamie Brewer, Cadillac LYRIQ chief engineer. “To do this we developed an architecture specifically for EVs. It is not only an exceptional EV, but first and foremost a Cadillac.”