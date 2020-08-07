Canton Township woman loses child care family home license after drug screening

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) suspended and issued a notice of intent revoke the child care family home license of Sheila Robbins in Canton Township after an investigation determined Robbins violated the Child Care Organizations Act and administrative rules for the suitability of a caregiver and welfare and safety of children.

According to the notice posted by LARA Friday, a drug screening revealed Robbins had controlled substances in her system not currently prescribed by a doctor.

The suspension was effective July 31 and prohibits Robbins from operating family home child care in the 43400 block of Barclay Way or any other location.

Robbins is also ordered to inform parents of children in her care that her license was suspended and can no longer care for the children.

“We must ensure that our licensees are providing proper supervision and protection to the children under their care at all times,” said LARA director Orlene Hawks. “If we ever find that to not be the case, our team will immediately step in to assure the children’s well-being, as we did here.”

