Macomb County business owners arraigned, allegedly failed to report more than $165,000

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A Macomb County couple has been charged with filing false tax returns and possession of an automated sales suppression device after it was determined the couple allegedly failed to report more than $165,000 in sales tax since 2013, the Michigan Attorney General’s office announced Thursday.

According to a news release, 73-year-old Ki Yon Ahn and 62-year-old Seo Jong Yoo, along with their business Ki Wa Jip Inc. d/b/a Chung Ki Wa in Sterling Heights, was charged with six counts of filing a false sales tax return. which is a five-year felony, as well as one count of possession of an automated sales suppression device, also a five-year felony.

The suppression device, or a “zapper,” is software which retailers can use to alter the point of sale (POS) database. According to the Michigan AG’s office, the Michigan Department of Treasury inspected the business’ sales after receiving information that the couple likely used a zapper.

The department investigation determined that the business allegedly underreported its sales.

“Committing fraud against our state will not be tolerated and my office will continue to hold those who believe they are above the law accountable for their actions,” said Attorney General Dana Nessel. “Individuals or business owners intentionally committing fraud do so out of personal greed and must face the consequences.”

The couple was arraigned on July 21 and appeared for a probable cause hearing on Aug. 3. No future court dates have been scheduled.