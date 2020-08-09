Body found in pickup truck bed in Van Buren, MSP investigating as homicide

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a homicide after a man’s body was found Sunday in Van Buren Township.

According to authorities, MSP were contacted by Van Buren Township Police at about 10:15 a.m. after a man’s body was found in the bed of a pickup truck parked in the weeds on Belleville Road, near Quirk Road.

Police believe the incident was not a random crime.

Police said the man had been killed at a home in Wayne and was transported after to the location.

The investigation is ongoing. No one has been taken into custody.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Metro South Post at 734-287-5000.

