GAYLORD, Mich. – Police are looking for a missing 78-year-old man from Gaylord last seen Saturday evening.

According to authorities, Nelson William Wheaton was last seen riding his green Polaris Ranger on Beechnut Trail. Police said Wheaton is in the early stages of dementia and left his phone, wallet and hearing aids at his home.

Anyone who has seen Nelson William Wheaton or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the Michigan State Police Gaylord Regional Dispatch at 989-732-5141.