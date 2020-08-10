Northville Public Schools offer 2 student learning options for 2020-21 school year

NORTHVILLE, Mich. – The Northville Public Schools district is offering parents the option for their child to attend school via full virtual learning or in-person learning in the 2020-21 school year.

Students selected for in-person learning will transition after completing the district’s Virtual Start program. The program will run from Sept. 8 through Oct. 2 for all elementary, middle and high school students. Students selected for virtual learning will start their full semester online learning Sept. 8.

Parents have until Wednesday, Aug. 12 to make a decision.

Students who are not selected for a specific option will be enrolled in in-person learning.

According to the district’s website, elementary school students selected for in-person learning will attend school full time, Monday through Friday, in cohort class groups that may include rotating teachers.

Middle and high school students will attend in a hybrid learning environment, rotating between in-person and virtual learning.

Cooke School, self-contained special education classrooms and other special programs will begin a partial return in September and gradually transition all students to attend in person five days a week.

Students attending via full virtual learning will be designated to a traditional school day schedule and attend live session on school day schedule.

The district announced earlier this month about launching the Virtual Start program due to the coronavirus pandemic. Districts throughout the state of Michigan are working to decide whether to operate schools in person, online or both.

More information about NPS’ upcoming school year is available at https://www.northvilleschools.org/apps/pages/2020-2021schoolyear.