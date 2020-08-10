What are students who have special needs supposed to do if their district goes virtual?

ALLEN PARK, Mich. – What are students with special needs who benefit greatly from in-person instruction supposed to do if their district goes virtual?

There’s a family in Allen Park waiting for word from their school district regarding their child who has special needs.

READ: Education Town Hall: Submit your questions here

The child, Sam, has autism. He requires extra help in a school setting. He has an aide who goes with him and he has an aide who stays with him at lunch. He is in a very small class, which is great for him.

For Sam, there’s no easy way to navigate a new normal and routine changes. Every day is a labyrinth of various hurdles to jump. His mother said his district has not provided her with enough information to plan for Sam.

His mother is a teacher herself and believes she may have to quit her job so she can educate her own children.

READ: More return to school coverage