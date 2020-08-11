Detroit mayor: Amazon distribution center proposed for former State Fairgrounds site

DETROIT – Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced Tuesday a proposal that would bring a new Amazon distribution center to the former State Fairgrounds site by 2022.

Two development groups, Hillwood Investment Properties and the Sterling Group, are slated to purchase 142 acres at the former State Fairgrounds site from the city of Detroit -- and Amazon is expected to be their first tenant.

“What Detroit needs more than anything right now is jobs and we are deeply appreciative that Hillwood and the Sterling Group have made our city its choice to purchase the former Michigan State Fairgrounds with the potential to bring more than 1,200 good paying jobs,” said Mayor Duggan. “The developers and the new tenant will be working closely with our team at Detroit at Work, which will be helping to provide outstanding candidates who are residents of the city.”

The proposed $400 million, 3.8 million square-foot Amazon distribution center is expected to provide at least 1,200 jobs during its first phase of opening. Duggan says the center will eventually hopefully employ more than 2,000 people in the area.

As part of a contract between the city and the development groups, new employees will be paid a minimum of $15 per hour with benefits.

Duggan said that in addition to the $9 million asking price, the development groups have also agreed to provide a new $7 million indoor transit center on the site.

The Detroit City Council is expected to review a purchase agreement in September after its summer recess, officials said. If the council approves the purchase, construction could begin by the end of October.

The development groups will pay for any needed demolition and environmental remediation to prepare the land for redevelopment, officials said.

The city of Detroit previously purchased the 142 acres at the former State Fairgrounds for $7 million in 2018.

Ex-NBA star Earvin “Magic” Johnson’s Magic Plus LLC development company also bought about 16 acres from the land bank in 2018.

The site used to host the Michigan State Fair from 1905 until 2009. It has been most recently used as a COVID-19 testing site amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The city of Detroit purchased 142 acres at the site of the former State Fairgrounds in 2018. (WDIV)