Drive-thru coronavirus testing being set up at State Fairgrounds in Detroit

DETROIT – A drive-thru testing process is being set up at the State Fairgrounds near Woodward Avenue and 8 Mile Road in Detroit.

It’s expected to run for the next six weeks and will test more than 14,000 people, or more.

People who are trying to get tested will not be able to just show up. They will have to see a doctor first. If your doctor thinks you need a test, they will give you a referral.

Then you can reach out to the call center at 313-230-0505 and make an appointment.

There are many tents set up in the area -- they were intended for the Rocket Mortgage Classic Golf Tournament. Quicken Loans is instead using its tents, the parking lot and its normal business call center to try and flatten the curve.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advice on how to protect yourself from coronavirus and what to do if you think you’re sick.

The symptoms of coronavirus could appear 2-14 days after exposure and include fever, cough and shortness of breath. If you have trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, confusion, bluish lips or face you should seek medical attention immediately.

