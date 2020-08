DETROIT – Police are investigating after a 25-year-old man was found dead in the 14200 block of Wisconsin Street in Detroit.

The victim was found fatally shot on Monday at 5:57 p.m. Police do not have information on a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at ‪313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

